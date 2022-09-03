Trailer overruns three siblings

SUKKUR: Three siblings were killed on Friday as an over speeding trailer ran over flood victims, sitting at a roadside setup in Badin, which also injured six others. Reports said three children, all siblings, were killed and six others injured, when a speeding trailer ran over the flood survivors at a roadside setup of Golarchi area in district Badin.

The police have arrested the driver after the relatives of the deceased staged protest against the incident. The bodies and the injured were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police said the driver could not control the vehicle due to over speeding. After the accident, the relatives of the deceased had staged a protest and blocked traffic. Later, the police had arrested the driver. The deceased were identified as Inayat Sami, his brothers Waseem and a sister Aqsa.