Ex-PS to president paid tribute

ISLAMABAD: Former Principal Secretary to the ex-president, Mahmood Saleem Chaudhry was paid rich tribute on his seventh death anniversary on Friday.

He also served as Secretary to the National Assembly and various federal ministries. He hailed from the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and played an important role in streamlining the tabulation system in the revenue system by introducing new techniques with modern technology.

His son Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer Universal Service Fund (USF) of Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications arranged Quran Khawani and Fateha at his residence, where the prayers were offered for the departed soul.