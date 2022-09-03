Flood relief mission: Samina Zehri appointed focal person to CM Bizenjo

KARACHI: Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo appointed Senator Samina Mumutaz Zehri as focal person in Karachi to coordinate and mobilize private donations for flood victims in Balochistan.

According to the notification issued by Balochistan government, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) directed to establish effective mechanism for coordination with the focal person for transportation of the relief goods received from private donors. The donations in cash shall be arranged through ‘Government of Baluchistan food relief and rehabilitation fund’ only, added the notification.

Zehri is central vice president of Baluchistan Awami Party (BAP), currently serving as Senator from Balochistan. Talking to media, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that despite difficulties, relief efforts would continue in flood-ravaged areas of Balochistan.