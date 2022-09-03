Timber smuggling case: Two staffers of forest dept suspended

HARIPUR: The divisional forest officer has suspended two employees for their alleged involvement in timber smuggling from Makhniyal Forest range, official sources said here on Friday.

The DFO took disciplinary action on the report of sub-divisional forest officer Makhniyal and a police report about the seizure of timber from the house of one of the suspended officials. According to the contents of a letter of suspension issued from the office DFO Haripur Farhad Ali. On September1, the SDFO Makhniyal wrote to DFO about the alleged involvement of a forester, Umar Shah, and Imran Shah, forest guard, in the illegal transportation of timber from Makhniyal to Khalabat Township. The police also seized 11 logs of cheer pine wood loaded on a jeep on Thursday.