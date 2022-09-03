UNHCR hands over 7,000 tents, relief items to KP govt

PESHAWAR: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has handed over 7,000 tents, and thousands of other emergency relief items to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the floods devastated homes in some districts in the province.

A press release said the assistance would benefit tens of thousands of flood-affected people in the coming days. The items included 133,244 blankets, 80,000 mosquito nets, 35,347 jerrycans, 23,898 kitchen sets, plastic tarpaulins, buckets, and solar lamps, and other support.

UNHCR’s head of sub-office in Peshawar and the director-general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in KP signed a memorandum to hand over the items for immediate distribution to people affected by the floods. PDMA Director-General Sharif Hussain said UNHCR’s support was timely and important which would greatly help the efforts of the authorities to assist the people of KP at this critical time.

Gayrat Ahmadshoev, UNHCR’s Head of Sub-Office in Peshawar, expressed his commitments to support the KP government’s efforts and its people. He said: “Our teams have been out to visit the flood-affected communities and provide our emergency support, adding to the ongoing effort of Pakistan’s authorities. We are working closely with the PDMA and we will do everything we can at this time to help and stand by the people of the province.”