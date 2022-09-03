Sarfaraz fined for breaching PCB code

RAWALPINDI: Sarfaraz Ahmed from Sindh has been fined 30 percent of the match fee for a Level 1 breach of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s match in the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup against Balochistan at the Pindi Stadium here Friday.
Sarfaraz was charged for violating Article 2.3 that reads as, “Use of audible obscenity”. The incident took place in the first innings of the match when he was dismissed. Since Sarfaraz pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Nadeem Arshad, there was no need of a formal hearing.
