Home teams to get advantage as PSL VIII starts from Feb 9

ISLAMABAD: Teams will be allotted at least five matches on home turf during the eighth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) that will spring into action from February 9 to March 19, 2023 at four leading centres of the country.

Four major centres, Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi will host matches of the PSL.

“Home teams will at least host five matches during the forthcoming PSL that will be staged at four major centres of the country. We will also make sure that traditional rivals will play in front of their home crowd.

Say Lahore and Karachi match will be staged at Lahore and Karachi only. Since four centres will be there, our effort will be to keep the local interest under consideration while deciding on allotting the matches,” Usman Wahla, Senior General Manager PSL said while talking to ‘The News’.

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators matches will be distributed according to the interest/requirements of the respective fan club.

The Governing Council (GC) of the HBL Pakistan Super League met at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore Friday. All the six Pakistan Super League franchises were represented along with PCB officials who are members of the GC. Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja chaired the meeting.

The meeting started with Ramiz Raja congratulating the GC on a hugely successful and record-breaking Pakistan Super League 7 edition which was the first one ever to be staged in Pakistan uninterrupted since the start of the league in 2016.

The successful organisation of the tournament was made possible despite significant external challenges and record revenue and viewership was attained through the two action-packed leagues in Karachi and Lahore.

Some important discussions around the scheduling for the next edition of the Pakistan Super League were made.

Further discussions for firming up the detailed schedule will take place between the franchises and the Pakistan Cricket Board in due course. The franchises were also given an update on the status of accounts for PSL 7.

During the GC an update was provided in respect of commercial matters related to Pakistan Super League 7 and PSL 8. Follow-up meetings will commence next week to finalise plans for Pakistan Super League 8 with all in agreement to work closely in the build-up to Pakistan Super League 8 to achieve their common goals for the league.