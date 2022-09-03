Faheem ruled out of National T20 Cup

LAHORE: Central Punjab skipper Faheem Ashraf has been ruled out of the ongoing National T20 Cup due to split webbing after he was hit by the ball during the last match on Wednesday against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), all-rounder Faheem has been advised a 12-day rest after which he will begin rehabilitation.

Asad Raza has been promoted from Central Punjab’s second XI team to replace Faheem in the side. Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhatti will take Asad’s place. It is pertinent to mention here that Central Punjab lost both of the matches it has played so far.