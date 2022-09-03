Tayyab to play top-ranked international events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam is to feature in a number of top ranked international events in the coming months.

Tayyab, ranked 52, will first participate in the $187,500.00 QTerminals Qatar Classic (PSA World Tour Platinum) that is scheduled in Qatar from September 4-10.

Unseeded Tayyab is to face 17/32 seed Karim El Hammamy from Egypt in the first round.

After that, Tayyab will take part in another World Tour Platinum CIB Egyptian Open (prize money $300,000) that is scheduled in Egypt from September 19-25.

Unseeded Tayyab will be up against 17/32 seed Greg Lobban from Scotland in the first round.

In the month of October, Tayyab will be playing another PSA World Tour Platinum US Open (prize money $181,377) that is scheduled in the US from 8-15. Tayyab is drawn against 17/32 seed George Parker from England in the first round.