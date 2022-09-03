Arshad sets sights on world record

KARACHI: Pakistan's ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Friday said that setting a world record is in his plans but it will come at an appropriate time during his career.

“Yes, definitely setting a world record is in my mind but it will come at a particular time and definitely it will come one day insha-Allah,” Arshad told 'The News' in an interview.

“The recent stints have boosted my morale and the way I performed in England and Turkey and even before that in the US in the World Championship are cherished memories of my career and I will definitely add to these stints. I want to treat my injuries first and get top fitness and then hopefully I will be able to build on my achievements. And a world record is also not elusive and can be achieved,” a confident-looking Arshad said.

Legendary Czech athlete Jan Zelezny, a three-time world and Olympic champion, holds the men’s javelin throw world record, courtesy a massive 98.48m throw he managed in 1996 during an athletics event in Germany.

Arshad is happy with the way effort is being made to send him to Germany for treatment and training to prepare for future major events.

“Yes efforts are on and I am happy with that as Germany has a huge javelin talent and four of its throwers have managed 90-metre throws and I would love to train there and get treatment for injuries,” Arshad said.

Both the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and the government are trying to send Arshad to Germany in near future. A top government source told 'The News' the other day that they are managing the tour of Germany for Arshad where he will get treatment and receive training also.

Arshad has ahead some huge targets in the shape of the Asian Championships, Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics. He has developed as a sole Olympics medal hope of Pakistan. Pakistan has never won any medal in athletics in Olympic history. Arshad had finished fifth in the last year's Tokyo Olympics which was also his debut Games.

Arshad is battling elbow and knee injuries but despite that he kept his cool and pulled off golds in the recently held Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games. He also finished fifth in the World Championships in the US before the twin events, which was also a fine feat.

Arshad's personal best of 90.18 metre in the Commonwealth Games has really boosted his calibre as a world's leading throwers.

Arshad also revealed that even top athletes would ask him how he managed such big throws despite injuries. “It was due to sheer help of God Almighty and the love of the nation that I remained so successful despite injuries,” Arshad said. Arshad also thanked the state and corporate sector for honouring him following his back-to-back golds in England and Turkey.

“Yes they have given me an immense respect and I am thankful to all. Their love has further boosted my morale and I want to continue my successful journey in future also,” said Arshad, also the 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist. Arshad aims to set up an academy in home town Mian Channu where he will train the upcoming talent.