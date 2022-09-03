Cop injured in Jamrud firing

JAMRUD: A cop sustained injuries in a firing incident at the Takhta Baig checkpost here on Friday, police sources said.

The sources said that a man named Muhammad Ishaq opened fire with a pistol at Takhta Baig checkpost in Jamrud, injuring one policeman identified as Sher Nawaz. The relatives of the accused said he was mentally ill. The police arrested the accused and took him to an undisclosed location for investigation.