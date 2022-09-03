Security arrangements done for NA-22 by-election

MARDAN: District police on Friday finalised security arrangements for by-election in NA-22 constituency.
Chairing a meeting at his office, DPO Irfanullah Khan directed officers to collect data on sensitive and most sensitive polling stations and use all resources to ensure order on the balloting day.
He appealed to candidates and their supporters not to create law and order and to cooperate with police and other security agencies.
On the occasion, citizens were asked to approach police via phone number 0937-9230065 in case they see any suspicious activity or persons.
It merits a mention here that besides other candidates, PTI Chairman Imran Khan is also a candidate on the constituency.
