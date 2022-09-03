Lawyer withdraws case against cops

MANSEHRA: Senior lawyer Munir Hussain Lughmani, who had been previously arrested by the police in the Dua Zehra kidnapping case, has announced the withdrawal of his application moved by him against police officers under section 22-A of Crpc.

“The police officers, who had illegally arrested me in the Dua Zehra kidnapping case, approached the lawyer fraternity for the settlement and I pardoned them,” Lughmani told reporters after the settlement reached between the police officers and him here on Friday.

The district and sessions judge, deputy commissioner and presidents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and District Bar Council were present in the bar room where the settlement was reached between the two parties.

Mansehra police had arrested Lughmani on June 2 this year on charges of sheltering Dua Zehra and her husband Zaheer who had married of their own free will after the former eloped from her residence in Karachi.

District and Sessions Judge Ziaur Rehman, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Ilyas Khan, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khan, District Police Officer Irfan Tariq and vice-chairman KP bar council Mehdi Zaman Khan also attended the event.