Deal to continue talks to resolve Waziristan issues

MIRANSHAH: There was an agreement on Friday to continue talks to resolve the issues which had forced the North Waziristan tribesmen to stage a sit-in.

The development came as the parliamentary committee led by senior Jamiat- Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) Akram Khan Durrani and representatives of the Utmanzai tribes held talks at the Miranshah Press Club.

It was resolved that Utamanzai Wazir, Dawar, the parliamentary committee, district administration and security forces would keep the talks process on.

To resolve the issues at the local level, talks would be arranged with the district administration and local security officials in the first stage. In the second stage, talks would be held with the chief minister and corps commander to take up the issues that need to be discussed at the provincial level.

There were issues which were directly associated with the federal government and the parliament. Efforts would be made to arrange a meeting with the prime minister through JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The Utmanzai tribe’s representatives reiterated their demands for talks to have the issues resolved. They said the sit-in’s main aim was to ensure peace, protection of life and dignity and an end to target-killing.