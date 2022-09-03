Relief items distributed to flood victims

PESHAWAR: Staffers from Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) distributed relief items among flood-hit people in Charsadda and Nowshera districts.
A press release from the university stated that five teams, formed by the varsity staffers, visited the affected areas.
It said clean water and food items such as flour, milk, biscuits, juices, etc were distributed to 1,000 households in both districts. Two medical camps were also established in which patients were examined and given medicines. Three ambulances of the university also participated in the relief activities, the statement said.
