22 water supply schemes restored in Tank

TANK: Twenty-two water supply schemes have been restored in the wake of floods in district, an official said on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak said that out of 28 power supply schemes damaged by floods, 22 have been restored and the rest would be functionalized within two days.

He added that of 67 roads damaged in the floods, 61 roads have been cleared while three bridges hit by floods have also been okayed for use.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner chaired a meeting of the communication and works department regarding the schemes affected by floods and the relief measures taken so far. The meeting was informed that the water supply schemes were providing drinking water to around 55,000 residents of around 12 union councils in the district.

The DC directed the officials concerned to expedite the relief and renovation measures and also help the flood affectees in terms of the provision of relief items and food.