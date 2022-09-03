Govt servants dispatch relief items for flood victims

PESHAWAR: Relief items donated by government servants at a camp in the civil secretariat, have been dispatched to the flood-affected areas.
An official statement said the relief items included a month’s ration, clothes and other household items, for which the camp was held on the directive of Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash.
Addressing the members of the Civil Secretariat Coordination Council, the chief secretary stated that different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been affected by the recent floods.
“Reconstruction of the affected areas and rehabilitation of displaced families is our top priority,” he said.
Appreciating the efforts of relief workers from the government, semi-government and private organizations, NGOs, social workers and health workers, the chief secretary said that education and health employees from both the public and private sectors, along with the general public, have always joined hands in times of emergency.
