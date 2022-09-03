MD inspects RWMC workshop, transfer station

Rawalpindi : Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rawalpindi and MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz visited the workshop and transfer station of RWMC & applauded the workers and field staff officers for their good work, says a press release.

He instructed the officers that the cleanliness should be strictly monitored and strict action should be taken against the staff who are absent from their workplace, cleanliness should be ensured daily, garbage should be transported to the dump station on daily basis. Additional number of workers should be deployed in different shifts, which should be engaged in cleaning, drain de-silting, washing of containers and cleaning of empty plots, mechanical sweeping and washing of the route should also be continued at night, the workers should also continue sprinkling lime after cleaning.

Later, the communication team of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company went to the mosques of UC 14, F Block, Satellite Town on Friday, met imams, explained them about the efforts made for cleanliness & anti-dengue campaign, the communication team appealed to the imams to convey our cleanliness message to the worshipers in their Friday address.

On this occasion, they also distributed cleanliness awareness pamphlets among worshipers coming to mosques.