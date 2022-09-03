Syed Ali Geelani’s monument to be built in AJK

Islamabad : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has declared the death anniversary of the veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, as ‘Youm-e-Syed Tehreek-e-Takmeel-e-Pakistan.’

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan in a statement in Islamabad said it has been decided to build a monument in AJK worthy of his personality and a library will be set up in his name.

The AJK Prime Minister said from next year, every year September 1 will be observed with fervour and reverence to commemorate the supreme sacrifices rendered by him for the Kashmir cause.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that Syed Ali Geelani was a world leader and a great scholar, who was considered as one of the leaders of the world.