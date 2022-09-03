Syed Ali Geelani’s monument to be built in AJK

Islamabad : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has declared the death anniversary of the veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, as ‘Youm-e-Syed Tehreek-e-Takmeel-e-Pakistan.’
Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan in a statement in Islamabad said it has been decided to build a monument in AJK worthy of his personality and a library will be set up in his name.
The AJK Prime Minister said from next year, every year September 1 will be observed with fervour and reverence to commemorate the supreme sacrifices rendered by him for the Kashmir cause.
Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that Syed Ali Geelani was a world leader and a great scholar, who was considered as one of the leaders of the world.
Islamabad: While acknowledging the excellent efforts by individuals, groups, organisations, and agencies as they...
Islamabad : Iran had re-modified its foreign policy from the celebrated slogan of 'Neither East, Nor West' to Both...
Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of Arts organised a ''Puppet Show'' featuring folk dances, stories, and skits...
Islamabad : Religious parties appear to have taken the lead in setting up of relief camps for flood affected people in...
Rawalpindi : Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rawalpindi and MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Captain ...
Islamabad : Pakistan Islamic Medical Association has sent a second medical team to South Punjab to provide medical...
Comments