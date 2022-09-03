PIMA sends second team for flood hit people

Islamabad : Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has sent a second medical team to South Punjab to provide medical assistance to flood hit people. The team headed by Professor Dr. Hafiz Ijaz Ahmed will organize medical camps in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.
Earlier, a 20-member medical team is providing medical services in south Punjab. Over 18 thousand patients have been provided medical treatment so far through medical camps and mobile units in the flood-affected areas.
In a statement on Friday, the PIMA spokesperson said that medical services are being provided by volunteer doctors of PIMA in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, and Sindh.
88 medical camps including gynaecological camps for women have been set up at 30 places where around 118 male and female doctors and 133 paramedics have provided their services.
These camps were held in Quetta, Turbat, Pashin, Jhal Magsi, Chagai, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Mirpur Khas, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Swat, Charsadda and other cities.
Islamabad: While acknowledging the excellent efforts by individuals, groups, organisations, and agencies as they...
Islamabad : Iran had re-modified its foreign policy from the celebrated slogan of 'Neither East, Nor West' to Both...
Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of Arts organised a ''Puppet Show'' featuring folk dances, stories, and skits...
Islamabad : Religious parties appear to have taken the lead in setting up of relief camps for flood affected people in...
Rawalpindi : Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rawalpindi and MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Captain ...
Islamabad : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has declared the death anniversary of...
Comments