PIMA sends second team for flood hit people

Islamabad : Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has sent a second medical team to South Punjab to provide medical assistance to flood hit people. The team headed by Professor Dr. Hafiz Ijaz Ahmed will organize medical camps in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

Earlier, a 20-member medical team is providing medical services in south Punjab. Over 18 thousand patients have been provided medical treatment so far through medical camps and mobile units in the flood-affected areas.

In a statement on Friday, the PIMA spokesperson said that medical services are being provided by volunteer doctors of PIMA in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, and Sindh.

88 medical camps including gynaecological camps for women have been set up at 30 places where around 118 male and female doctors and 133 paramedics have provided their services.

These camps were held in Quetta, Turbat, Pashin, Jhal Magsi, Chagai, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Mirpur Khas, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Swat, Charsadda and other cities.