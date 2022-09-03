Hoarders, profiteers face the music as raids begin

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has ordered the registration of FIRs against hoarders and profiteers for looting the public in the guise of floods or shortages and selling all kinds of vegetables particularly onion, tomato, potato, ginger, garlic, and several other food items at skyrocketing prices. The Special Price Magistrates have started raids in different points to arrest hoarders here on Friday.

The residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are still facing a famine-like situation in all bazaars in purchasing all kinds of vegetables, particularly potato, onion, and tomato.

The local management has claimed to restart supply in routine from several areas but profiteers and hoarders are still looting the public on the pretext of a shortage of items. The profiteers and hoarders are trying to create an artificial shortage of all kinds of vegetables. One kilogram of onions is still being sold at Rs200-Rs300, tomatoes at Rs300, potatoes at Rs100, ginger at Rs400, and garlic at Rs400 per kilogram.

Special Price Magistrate Asad Abbas told ‘The News’ that the deputy commissioner has directed to register FIRs and send all profiteers and hoarders to Adiala Jail. “On the tips of different sources, we have started raids in several localities to arrest profiteers and hoarders,” he claimed. The City Police Officer (CPO) has provided us special force officials to arrest looters. Profiteers and hoarders are still looting the public by creating an artificial shortage of food items, he said.

According to information, 5,000 metric tons of onion and 1,800 metric tons of potato have reached Pakistan from Iran and Afghanistan. More and more trucks of onion and potatoes are continuously coming to Pakistan.

The reliable sources said that profiteers and hoarders hoarded potatoes, onions, and tomatoes in different godowns to sell them at skyrocketing prices. These godowns are located in Pirwadhai, Ganjmandi, Chaklala Bridge, G-10, Golra, Bokra, Khayaban and Bangash Colony.

The floods not only wreaked havoc in large parts of the country but also did not spare the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad where people have been facing the worst shortage of several food items, especially vegetables. The available food items are being sold at skyrocketing prices. The situation is reversing to normalization now but profiteers and hoarders were still looting the public with both hands. The hoarders hoarded several food items in bulk and now they are still selling them in ‘black’ at skyrocketing prices.

The residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have appealed to higher authorities to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders for looting the public with both hands.

They have also demanded not to impose bailable Sections in FIRs.