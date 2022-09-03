15 held with narcotics, weapons

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 15 criminals and recovered wine, hashish, and arms ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He said that Islamabad capital police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious life and property of citizens.

According to the details, Bani Gala police arrested accused Ehtsham and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.

Tarnol police arrested the accused namely Latif Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Shalimar police arrested accused Sarit and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.

Sihala police arrested a drug peddler namely Yasir Zaman and recovered 3540-gram hashish, wine, and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

Khanna police arrested accused Muhammad Hamad, MubsharIrfan, Bilal Khan, Sohaib,

Waheed Gul, Jamal Khan, and Wazeer Gul recovered two pistols, one SMG, two air guns, 4160-gram hashish, and 20 liters of wine from their possession. Koral police arrested two accused Ehsan Ullah and Yaqoob Messiah and recovered 60 liters of alcohol, 25 wine bottles, and browning items from their possession. Noon Police arrested two Afghan National accused Faisal and Pervez living in Pakistan illegally.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.