15 held with narcotics, weapons

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 15 criminals and recovered wine, hashish, and arms ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.
He said that Islamabad capital police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious life and property of citizens.
According to the details, Bani Gala police arrested accused Ehtsham and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.
Tarnol police arrested the accused namely Latif Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.
Shalimar police arrested accused Sarit and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.
Sihala police arrested a drug peddler namely Yasir Zaman and recovered 3540-gram hashish, wine, and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession.
Khanna police arrested accused Muhammad Hamad, MubsharIrfan, Bilal Khan, Sohaib,
Waheed Gul, Jamal Khan, and Wazeer Gul recovered two pistols, one SMG, two air guns, 4160-gram hashish, and 20 liters of wine from their possession. Koral police arrested two accused Ehsan Ullah and Yaqoob Messiah and recovered 60 liters of alcohol, 25 wine bottles, and browning items from their possession. Noon Police arrested two Afghan National accused Faisal and Pervez living in Pakistan illegally.
Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.
Islamabad: While acknowledging the excellent efforts by individuals, groups, organisations, and agencies as they...
Islamabad : Iran had re-modified its foreign policy from the celebrated slogan of 'Neither East, Nor West' to Both...
Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of Arts organised a ''Puppet Show'' featuring folk dances, stories, and skits...
Islamabad : Religious parties appear to have taken the lead in setting up of relief camps for flood affected people in...
Rawalpindi : Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rawalpindi and MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Captain ...
Islamabad : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has declared the death anniversary of...
Comments