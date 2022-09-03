Health secy visits PIC, reviews medical facilities

LAHORE:Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch visited Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here on Friday.

PIC CEO Prof Dr Bilal Mohay-ud-Din welcomed Imran Sikandar Baloch who also reviewed the medical facilities and talked to patients. Imran Sikandar Baloch said that Punjab Institute of Cardiology was trying to provide better treatment facilities to the patients and added the government was trying to create more facilities for the patients in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.