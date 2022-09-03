Baloch for transparency in aid distribution

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami acting ameer Liaqat Baloch has called for transparent distribution of government aid among the flood-affected people, demanding action over reports of mismanagement and corruption. Addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Friday, he also highlighted the issue of lack of coordination in relief work at government level.

SHUJA: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the current flash floods devastation could have been reduced with proper preventive measures and prompt action on Flood Commission Report of 2010.

Delivering Friday sermon at Quran Academy, some scholars are engaged in the debate that whether the disaster should be called the wrath of Allah, a trial from Allah or an outcome of sheer incompetence and dereliction of duty by government.