Baloch for transparency in aid distribution

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami acting ameer Liaqat Baloch has called for transparent distribution of government aid among the flood-affected people, demanding action over reports of mismanagement and corruption. Addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Friday, he also highlighted the issue of lack of coordination in relief work at government level.
SHUJA: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the current flash floods devastation could have been reduced with proper preventive measures and prompt action on Flood Commission Report of 2010.
Delivering Friday sermon at Quran Academy, some scholars are engaged in the debate that whether the disaster should be called the wrath of Allah, a trial from Allah or an outcome of sheer incompetence and dereliction of duty by government.
LAHORE:Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch visited Punjab Institute of Cardiology here on Friday.PIC CEO...
LAHORE:A Joint Working Group consisting of inter-city bus transport companies, ride-sharing services and government...
LAHORE:Timely steps should be taken for protecting animals against Lumpy Skin Disease and other infectious and...
LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences arranged Friends Donor Conference under UVAS Flood Relief &...
LAHORE:The British Council and Lahore Biennale Foundation have partnered to launch the LBF Virtual Museum project at...
LAHORE:A pandemic outbreak assessment report has warned that children and the disabled persons are at high risk of...
Comments