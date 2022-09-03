Joint group to resolve transport sector issues

LAHORE:A Joint Working Group (JWG) consisting of inter-city bus transport companies, ride-sharing services and government officials overseeing the transport sector has been formed to resolve obstacles in the way of an efficient and cost-effective public transport system in Punjab.

The Joint Working Group was formed during a follow-up meeting of Public-Private Dialogue organised by Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) and presided over by Chairman Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Fazeel Asif Jah.

Numerous private sector stakeholders participated in the meeting while senior govt representatives including Secretary Provincial Transport Authority, Additional Secretary Transport Department, Mass Transit Authority and Punjab Transport Company were also present on this occasion.

Transporters’ major issues such as granting the industry status to the transport sector, expediting the route approvals and permits for the inter-city bus operators, bus number plate registrations and establishment of bus stands in various cities were discussed in the meeting.

Emerging topics such as launching electric buses for environmental sustainability and recommendations for operating them were also deliberated. Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Chairman Fazeel Asif Jah assured the transporters of resolving their issues on priority basis and for that purpose a joint working group was established for prompt communication and addressing the impediments faced by them.

Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Chairman Fazeel Asif Jah reiterated government’s commitment to provide all possible facilities to investors in Punjab. He said that the government is serious about improving all important sectors for economic stability. This series of dialogues with private sector stakeholders is a testament to their seriousness in resolving their issues.