Secy orders timely steps to protect animals from LSD

LAHORE:Timely steps should be taken for protecting animals against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) and other infectious and seasonal ailments, said Secretary Livestock Punjab on Friday.

He was speaking at a meeting during his visit to South Punjab. He visited Livestock Office and Diagnostic Laboratory in District Lodhran to assess departmental service delivery. Secretary Livestock Punjab Muhammad Malik Bhulla also visited Directorate Livestock Bahawalpur and Government Poultry Farm, Bahawalpur. He visited different sections of the farm and appreciated the working of technical staff. He also took stock of the situation during visit to Tehsil Ahmedpur Sharqia in Bahawalpur. He visited veterinary flood relief camps in Rasoolpur, Basti Mohana and Basti Shikrani.