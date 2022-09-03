UVAS collects Rs7m for victims

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged Friends Donor Conference under UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022 at City Campus here Friday.

Addressing the conference, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS arranged first of its kind conference and got maximum response in terms of fund raising from donors which shows their trust in UVAS and was really appreciable. He said UVAS collected Rs7 million within one week under UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022 which was run through social, print and electronic media. He said UVAS's 50 percent of students belonged to South Punjab which was badly affected due to heavy floods. He thanked all the donors and appealed to stakeholders, students and faculty members to join hands with UVAS and donate more and more funds and contribute to this noble cause.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said UVAS would send Flood Relief Volunteer Teams on Monday. Each team will be comprised of two faculty members, eight students, one driver, one

cook and one security guard for providing rescue services, veterinary services, vaccine and animal nutrition at flood-affected areas in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Taunsa Sharif, etc. Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and others also spoke.