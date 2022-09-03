Virtual Museum launched at NCA

LAHORE:The British Council and Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) have partnered to launch the LBF Virtual Museum project at the National College of Arts (NCA) on Friday. The virtual museum is a digital platform for artists, academics and creative practitioners to re-examine the shared cultural language and artistic legacy.

Senior members of the arts community as well as representatives from the British Council and the British High Commission attended the launching event. The project is part of the British Council’s ‘Pakistan-UK Season: New Perspectives’ programme to mark the 75th anniversary of the country.

Business Director Cultural Engagement, British Council South Asia Kate Joyce in a press release issued Friday said, “The Virtual Museum is an innovative, inclusive and impactful way to use art and heritage in community building. It is great opportunity for many young artists and curators to contribute to this space and definitely, it will pave the way for an inclusive and sustainable future. Tragic incidents like floods underlined the importance of working together to tackle global challenges,” she added.

The curators and themes for the project are Dastaan-i-Urdu, curated by Ali Usman Qasmi (co-curator: Mahmood ul Hasan); The Body and Beyond: Women’s Movements in Pakistan, curated by Farida Batool; Taos Chaman - Post-Colonial Identity in Artistic Practices in South Asia, curated by Masooma Syed; Manduva: Exploring What We Won’t Like to Call ‘Lollywood’, curated by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat; Ilm-e-Moseequi: Classical Legacies, Folk Music and Contemporary Classics, curated by Sarah Zaman and Architecture through Space and Time: Conversations with the first generation of Pakistani Architects, curated by Tanvir Hasan.

The project invited a diverse group of curators, collaborators and artists to respond and contribute to 75 years of Pakistan’s rich, multifaceted history and post-independence culture.