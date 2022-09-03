Youths of flood-hit areas to be imparted with skills

LAHORE:Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) will impart skills to more than 2,400 residents of the DG Khan and de-excluded area of Rajanpur which is currently adversely affected with the devastated flood in the Punjab province.

The PSDF and Koh-e-Suleman Improvement Project (KSIP) organised a contract ceremony for funding of more than 2,400 trainees in 23 specialised trades. PSDF will fund skill trainings for residents of Tehsil Koh-e-Suleman, DG Khan and De-excluded area of Rajanpur. These areas comprise primarily of tribal communities with low literacy levels and until now have had limited opportunities for personal and economic development.

During the first phase of this project, more than 2,400 residents will receive 1.5 to 3 months trainings in adda work, amazon virtual assistant, civil surveyor, computer applications, domestic electrician, dozer operator, dress design & tailoring, excavator operator, hand embroidery, heavy transport vehicle driving, livestock management, mason, mobile phone repairing, motorcycle mechanic, plumber & sanitary installer, safety inspector, solar technician, virtual accounting and bookkeeping, welder, artificial insemination (assistant),village veterinary worker, farm management and animal nutrition management.

PSDF in these first of kind trainings will use its skill expertise to equip residents with market-relevant professional knowledge to commence their skill development. To mobilise this project, training centres will be established in the tribal areas of Koh-e-Suleman, DG Khan and de-excluded area of Rajanpur monthly stipend of Rs3,500 will also be provided to the trainees to facilitate their learning journey.

On this occasion, PSDF COO Ali Akbar Bosan said that the PSDF strongly believes that everyone deserves an access to quality skills training. “We are proud to present special skills training under KSIP, focusing on soft skills competencies to develop all necessary skills to make our youth marketable candidates and equipping them with all the new age tools to be successful in all walks of the life”, he added.

During the contract signing ceremony, Project Director, KSIP Maqbool Ahmed observed that it was the first step in building a new future for the youth. The Punjab government and PSDF aims to optimise resources for the progress of our trainees, ensuring them economically sustainable future, he added.

Admissions will start from 1st October, 2022, for information about the training locations can be collected from website www.psdf.org.pk.

SWD sends 13 more trucks: The Department of Social Welfare ha sent 13 more trucks, 17 mini trucks and five labourers to speed up the relief activities in the flood-affected areas under the supervision of DG Social Welfare. Social Welfare Minister donated 500 tents.

The supplies include dry ration bags, medicines, dry food items, shoes, clothes, mineral water. So far, 76 trucks, 28 mini trucks and 44 Mazdas have been sent.

Minister Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena said that goods worth Rs78.7 million were distributed in flood-affected areas with the support of philanthropists and NGOs. He said that four medical camps had also been set up by the Social Welfare Department.

PIMA sends 2nd medical team: Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has sent a second medical team to South Punjab to provide medical assistance to flood affectees.

The team headed by Prof Dr Hafiz Ijaz Ahmed and will organise medical camps in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. Earlier, a 20-member medical team is already providing medical services in South Punjab. Over 18,000 patients have been provided medical treatment so far through medical camps and mobile units.