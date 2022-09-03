Constant political conflict harms country: HRCP

LAHORE:Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) at a public meeting on Friday put forward civil society’s concerns and presented a charter of demands amid political, economic and climate crises enveloping Pakistan.

The meeting expressed grave concern on the devastation caused by the massive floods that are a result not only of the climate crisis but also of the Pakistani state’s failure to carry out sustainable, pro-poor and pro-people development measures.

They said that the constant political confrontation continued to undermine democratic values at the expense of ordinary citizens’ needs, while decades of elite capture and shortsighted economic planning have also pushed daily-wage and fixed-income workers to the brink of survival.

They demanded that a national action plan be conceived and implemented jointly by the federal and provincial governments to rescue and provide relief to all those affected by the floods as well as to rehabilitate their lives and livelihoods. Speaking at the meeting, senior journalist Imtiaz Alam said that civil society must develop a charter of demands encompassing the protection of all fundamental rights. Human rights defender Tanveer Jehan said that disaster preparedness strategies should include mobile medical units and systems to trace families divided by disasters.

Political economist Dr Fahd Ali said that the IMF deal should be renegotiated because Pakistan now needed the fiscal space to carry out rehabilitation and reconstruction. Defence expenditure should be openly debated, he added. Senior advocate Abid Saqi said that a meaningful political movement - involving labour, women and students - was required to resolve the ongoing crises. HRCP chairperson Hina Jilani said that HRCP would use its convening power to bring together civil society onto one platform, but said it was also critical for civil society ‘to prove not only that it is relevant but also that it is indispensable’ in the current crisis.