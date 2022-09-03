SAPM granted bail

LAHORE:An Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday granted interim bail to Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Attaullah Tarar in the Punjab Assembly riots case. Atta Tarar appeared before the sessions court along with his counsel requesting the court to grant him interim bail.

The counsel of Tarar argued before the court that his client was accused of attacking Punjab Assembly deputy speaker, but he was not in the assembly on the day the incident took place in the assembly hall. The court after hearing Atta granted interim bail to Attaullah Tarar on submission of surety bond of Rs50,000.