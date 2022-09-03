CM promises proper arrangements for Tableeghi Ijtema

LAHORE:The members of Raiwind’s international tableeghi Majlis-e-Shura led by its chairman Hafiz Amaar Yasir and Maulana Muhammad Amir, Imtiaz Ahmad Khan Ghani, Aftab Ahmad Khan Ghani, Rasikh Elahi called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office here Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that proper arrangements would be made for the international congregation at Raiwind and the roads’ repair in the area would be completed before November 3. A Rescue 1122 centre will be activated and petrol stations will also be set up, he said and vowed to arrange the best facilities for participants. The participants in Tableeghi Ijtema are our honoured guests and we will give them open-hearted hospitality, he added. The annually held assemblage at Raiwind is a huge gathering of Muslims as tens of thousands of people participate in it. Best arrangements for these people are part of our religious and social traditions, the CM concluded. Assembly members, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former BoP president Hamish Khan, LDA DG and others were also present.