Directive to finalise plan for polio vaccination in flood-hit areas

LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator Ms Syeda Ramallah Ali has instructed affected districts to finalise plan for administering polio drops in flood-hit areas. She issued these instructions while addressing a virtual meeting with Health Management Teams of flood-affected districts on Friday.

The officials of Mianwali, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Rahimyar Khan districts and all polio eradication partners participated in the meeting. “Districts need to make proper assessments of flooded areas through high-level officials including DDHOs and vaccinate all children against polio by September 26”, instructed the EOC coordinator.

“The plans need to be finalised immediately and shared with the EOC. Vaccination of all children is mandatory as the risk of children falling prey to virus has increased manifold due to floods”, added the coordinator.

Stressing upon the importance of essential immunisation, the EOC coordinator urged all districts to prioritise routine immunisation of children. “Districts need to make sure that all vaccines reach the affected areas as early as possible”, said the EOC coordinator. The head of the polio programme pledged to take care of health needs of the affected populations. “Their needs will be fulfilled through multiple health camps in affected UCs”, vowed the coordinator.

The district officials informed the coordinator that water had receded in most of the areas and campaign would be held in the given deadline. They assured the coordinator that in most of the areas where water level was still high, proper assessments would be done so that children could be reached with polio vaccine through alternate routes.

The coordinator was informed that the districts, with the support of government, had set up mobile health units, which would be further strengthened with the EOC support. The district officials updated the coordinator that medicines for diseases like scabies, diarrhea, respiratory infections, malaria and typhoid were required urgently.