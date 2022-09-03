EVM can help conduct transparent polls, EU team told

LAHORE:A delegation of European Union led by the first Political Secretary in Pakistan Ms Delarde Telane called on Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environment Protection Mohammad Basharat Raja in his chamber at Punjab Assembly.

Issues of mutual interest and flood situation in Pakistan were discussed on this occasion. Ms Delarde Telane, while expressing regret over the damage caused by the worst floods in Pakistan, said that the government's measures to rehabilitate the victims are commendable.

Electoral reforms and local government elections were also discussed in the meeting. Muhammad Basharat Raja said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is the sole leader who supports political reforms the most. “Electoral reforms is a federal subject, the minister pointed out, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demands immediate holding of transparent general elections”. Emphasising the need for the use of electronic voting machines, he said that EVMs can help in conducting transparent elections, but unfortunately no progress is seen in this matter.

Ms Delarde Telane, the EU first secretary, supported the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s demand for making the elections transparent and emphasised on the holding of local governments’ elections. She said that along with the use of EVMs, other means can also be used to make the elections transparent. “Neutral international observers can be invited to Pakistan on the occasion of elections”, she said.

Basharat Raja drew the attention of the European delegation towards the fact that the mere presence of international observers on the election day was not enough.

“Transparency is also essential in the process of preparation of electoral rolls, demarcation of constituencies and scrutiny of nomination papers”, he said. He further said that as far as local government elections are concerned, the Punjab government is ready to conduct LG elections.

“The elections were delayed due to the recent political crisis”, he said. The minister said that Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi believes in the stability of local governments.

“Let me clear that Pervez Elahi had conducted the local government elections in his previous tenure as chief minister and he wants the local government elections to be held soon this time too, but the situation has changed due to the destruction caused by rains and floods”, said the minister. On a question, the minister told the EU delegation that local government elections would be held on party basis.