Saturday September 03, 2022
Suu Kyi sentenced to three years

By AFP
September 03, 2022

Myanmar: A Myanmar junta court sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in jail "with hard labour" on Friday, for electoral fraud in the 2020 polls that her party won in a landslide, a source said. The latest sentence, handed down by the closed court, takes the total jail time the Nobel laureate and democracy figurehead is facing to two decades.

