 
close
Saturday September 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Liz Truss on brink of power

By AFP
September 03, 2022

London: After a gruelling nationwide tour, a dozen hustings and three televised debates, Liz Truss appears poised to take over as the UK’s next prime minister heading into the close of voting by Conservative party members on Friday.

Comments