Shock, anger after assassination attempt on Argentine VP

Buenos Aires: Messages of shock and solidarity poured in from around the world on Friday after a man tried to shoot Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner in an attack captured on video.
Political and labor unions at home called for mass demonstrations countrywide to denounce Thursday’s assault against Kircher, who survived because the handgun aimed at her face from very close range failed to go off.
