 
close
Saturday September 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Seven Rohingya Muslims die of hunger after boat seized

By AFP
September 03, 2022

Yangon: Seven Rohingya Muslims from a group of 65 seized by Myanmar authorities from a boat off the southern coast died of hunger, thirst and exposure, state media said on Friday. On Monday, authorities detained a vessel near Pyapon township, around 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of commercial hub Yangon, said the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

Comments