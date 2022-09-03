Rome: At 85, Silvio Berlusconi has joined TikTok, seeking along with Italy’s other political leaders to woo younger voters who risk abstaining in large numbers in the general election later this month.
"Hi guys, here I am! Welcome to my official TikTok channel!" the former prime minister and billionaire media mogul said in his debut video on the social media network, which is better known for dancing teens and influencers.
