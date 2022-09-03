Court bails rights activist critical of Modi

New Delhi: India’s top court granted bail Friday to a rights activist arrested after her attempt to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared complicit in deadly sectarian riots 20 years ago.
One of India’s worst outbreaks of religious violence saw at least 1,000 people -- mostly Muslims -- hacked, shot and burned to death in Gujarat when Modi was premier of the western state in 2002.
Teesta Setalvad was detained in June, after the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit she had backed to challenge a ruling that cleared the leader over the bloodshed. Critics say Modi’s government has sought to pressure activists and rights groups by heavily scrutinising their finances and launching legal action against dissident voices.
