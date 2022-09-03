Chalamet hungry for blood in Venice!

Venice: Fast becoming the defining Gen Z film star, Timothee Chalamet will test the stomachs of his many fans with a bone-crunching, blood-splattered "cannibal romance", premiering in Venice on Friday.

"Bones and All", competing at the Venice Film Festival, reunites the 26-year-old with Italian director Luca Guadagnino following their much-loved gay romance "Call Me By Your Name", which earned Chalamet his first Oscar nomination.

He stars with relative newcomer Taylor Russell as two young lovers in 1980s rural America, who face the usual coming-of-age challenges, but must also contend with an uncontrollable need for human flesh.

At least they did not have to deal with social media, Chalamet told reporters. "It was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter or TikTok to see how you fit in," he said.

The "Dune" star sounded less than optimistic about the state of the world and the pressure felt by his generation. "To be young now... is to be intensively judged," he said at the press conference, which was delayed by the frenzy of fans as he arrived on the Lido island.

"It’s tough to be alive now. Societal collapse is in the air. It smells like it. Without wanting to be pretentious, hopefully that’s why these movies matter because the role of the artist, so I’m told, is to shine a light on what’s going on."

His co-star agreed it was "scary" to be young. "Opinions are flooded into your everyday in such a drastic and severe way," Russell said. "The hope is you can find your own compass in all of it but that seems a difficult task now."

The 11-day Venice Film Festival runs until September 10, with 23 films competing for the hearts of a jury led by actor Julianne Moore. Critics have been divided on the entries so far.