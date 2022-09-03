As our forgotten people, whether displaced due to terrorism or floods, IDPs are a reminder of the human cost of war and apathy. They are also a reminder that simply looking away from a problem won’t make it disappear. How we interact with nature is more significant than how nature treats us. An unjust distribution of resources in society and a ruthless exploitation of natural resources compound the problems when a calamity hits. It is exactly 12 years since Pakistan had to face the wrath of nature in 2010. Be it a flash flood or a riverine one, in most cases it is a country’s poor water management strategy that intensifies the magnitude of destruction; and, despite the existence of various ‘authorities’ in the country, Pakistan does not have a well-placed policy to deal with pre- and post-disaster situations. In the aftermath of floods, the immediate challenge is always the rehabilitation of displaced people. This rehabilitation is not only in terms of rebuilding their houses or providing them temporary food and shelter; it also includes the restoration of education and health facilities, along with provision of livelihood opportunities.

Loss of human life is just one aspect of the tragedy of flood victims – so many of them soon-to-be- IDPs. The loss of flora and fauna, the huge damage to infrastructure, the loss of loved ones and livelihoods all add to the trauma these people are going through. Most of the flood affected are already malnourished due to poverty, and now water-borne diseases are a major threat to their health and well-being. Humanitarian organizations are mostly concerned with immediate relief and rescue, and long-term development planning for the IDPs is primarily the government’s responsibility. Unfortunately, we have not learned much from our past experiences, and after each disaster we seek and get foreign help but then go right back to square one with little or no preparation for any such situation again. If our long history of disasters is any guide, this time around too there is not much hope that the situation with the IDPs will be any different.

For the future, foremost is perhaps the identification of areas and populations most vulnerable to natural hazards. If a particular district is prone to droughts, earthquakes, famines, or floods, its local administration must be fully equipped with the necessary wherewithal from early warning systems to a quick response mechanism at the district level, even before a provincial or national intervention comes. In Pakistan hardly any district has any plan and resources to tackle a crisis. Even if there is, it is most likely to be a general outline, without any details on how to protect crops and livestock, apart from saving lives. The challenge of rehabilitation must be taken head-on and preparation for the future must be in place in due time. One hopes the government realizes that herding flood IDPs into camps without even basic facilities will be of little help. IDPs not only face displacement but more often than not also have to deal with an unwelcome host population – even within their own country. What we need is a well-thought-out rehabilitation strategy, along with a rethink of how ‘natural disasters’ are dealt with on a state level.