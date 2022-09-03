 
Everyman heroes

September 03, 2022

Pakistan is drowning because of climate change, fuelled by the rich and the apathy of the concerned authorities. Although numerous flood relief camps have been established, many of the victims are still struggling to find food and shelter.

Nevertheless, many ordinary people are stepping up to donate essential items. In difficult times like these, it is the humanity and compassion of ordinary Pakistanis that keeps this country afloat.

Sadia Jamali

Hyderabad

