Spoiled milk

Fresh, quality milk is one of the most important ingredients for a healthy life. There is no man-made alternative to a good old glass of milk, in terms of nutritional value. Sadly, the growing proliferation of chemical adulterants means top quality milk is becoming an increasingly rare commodity in Pakistan. These adulterants present traders with a lucrative opportunity, allowing them to increase production quantities by an order of magnitude without having to obtain more livestock.
This practice dilutes the nutritional properties of milk and some of these chemicals can even be damaging to our health. The government should chalk-out an effective strategy that regulates the quality of the milk available to Pakistanis at the market, the majority of whom are often unaware of what goes into the produce they are purchasing. Profits should not take precedence over our health.
Nuzair Ahmed Jamro
Shikarpur
