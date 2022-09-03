Hold the confetti

The jubilation from the government following the release of the next tranche of loans from the IMF is utterly unwarranted. It is sad and disgraceful to watch the sitting government celebrate an increase in debt that our taxpayers will have to pay for.
The fact that after 75 years of independence we are still dependent on external loans should be cause for sober self-reflection. The focus should be on uplifting the economy and avoiding yet another repeat of this humiliating spectacle.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
The incessant rains have caused severe flash floods, disturbing the way of life for people whose homes, livestock, and...
Due to the damage done to infrastructure by the torrential rains, the residents of Quetta are struggling to obtain...
This letter refers to the article ’Hope in times of crises’ by Raoof Hasan. The writer asserts that Imran...
Pakistan is drowning because of climate change, fuelled by the rich and the apathy of the concerned authorities....
The monsoon rains and floods have left Larkana in a dismal state. Although it has not rained in a few days, the main...
Flood victims across different areas of Pakistan are currently without food, medicine and shelter, and many have lost...
Comments