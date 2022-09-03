Hold the confetti

The jubilation from the government following the release of the next tranche of loans from the IMF is utterly unwarranted. It is sad and disgraceful to watch the sitting government celebrate an increase in debt that our taxpayers will have to pay for.

The fact that after 75 years of independence we are still dependent on external loans should be cause for sober self-reflection. The focus should be on uplifting the economy and avoiding yet another repeat of this humiliating spectacle.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad