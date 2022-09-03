Wild-card weather

The rising temperature of our planet is disrupting the natural environmental systems and patterns, causing glaciers to melt faster and increasing the risks of floods. As Pakistan has been ranked among the most affected countries by climate change, heatwaves, water scarcity, rising sea levels and food shortages may worsen gradually. Resultantly, crop production will be affected, causing a food crisis in the country.

The floods of 2010 were a great tragedy, impacting millions. It is surprising to see that our leaders have not learnt from past mistakes which is why we were so unprepared for the current flood. The Pakistani government must take strict measures to combat the detrimental effects of climate change as soon as possible and provide relief to the victims of the floods.

Khushal Khan

Peshawar