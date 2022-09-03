CITY PULSE

Har Ja Tu
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the Realm of Light’, the show will run at the gallery until September 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
The Veils of our Soul
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Masuma Halai Khwaja. Titled ‘The Veils of our Soul’, the show will run at the gallery until September 8. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
KARACHI: Cnergyico Pk Limited , Pakistan’s largest vertically integrated oil refining company, is supporting relief...
A sessions court issued on Friday notices on applications of two suspects seeking post-arrest bail in a case...
Fortunately, no loss of life or any injury was reported as the roof of the Department of Library and Information...
President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has convened a meeting of the Senate of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science...
Additional Sessions Judge South Mrs. Zahida Parveen confirmed the bail of businessman Asadullah Shaikh and his family...
An Iranian-British sculptor has presented the Karachi Zoological Garden with a sculpture of Simurgh. The artist,...
Comments