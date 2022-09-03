Notices issued on suspects’ bail pleas in underage girl’s kidnap case

A sessions court issued on Friday notices on applications of two suspects seeking post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to a teenage girl’s kidnapping and illegal underage marriage.

Zaheer Ahmed and his brother Shabbir Ahmed have been charged with kidnapping the 15-year-old girl from Karachi and solemnising her illegal underage marriage in Punjab in April this year. On August 30, both suspects were taken into custody and sent to prison after a special gender-based violence court (District East) recalled their interim pre-arrest bail.

Their lawyer filed the applications with District and Sessions Judge (East) Abdul Naeem Memon, requesting him to order his clients’ release on bail. After the initial hearing, the judge issued notices to the state prosecutor and the complainant’s counsel to submit their response to the bail pleas by the next hearing slated for September 5. On August 29, the special gender-based violence court accepted the final charge sheet against 16 suspects for allegedly kidnapping the underage girl and arranging her marriage in Punjab.

The girl’s purported husband, 18-year-old Zaheer, his brother Muhammad Shabbir, local cleric Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa, along with seven others, have been named in the case. The court had issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of six absconding suspects in the case with a direction for the investigation officer to arrest and produce them before the court.