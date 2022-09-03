President Alvi convenes Fuuast meeting on Sept 15

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has convened a meeting of the Senate of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) on September 15 at 11 am in connection with giving a show-cause notice to the vice chancellor of the university, Dr Azhar Ata, for his long absence and running the university online from Canada. A decision is also likely to be taken on the appointment of the acting vice-chancellor in the meeting.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer has rejected a request of Dr Athar Ata, who wanted to celebrate Eid-ul- Azha in Canada and the United States, allegedly at the university’s expense, to continue working online.

In his absence, Dr Zia-ud-Din, senior dean, Faculty of Arts, has been appointed acting vice-chancellor, and Muhammad Akhtar Iqbal, joint secretary. The Federal Ministry of Education said in a letter that the minister for education, being pro-chancellor of Fuuast, has shown his displeasure at the process used by the VC for his visit to Canada and directed him to avoid such “unbecoming practice” in future. A copy of the procedure for the visit abroad issued by Cabinet Division was enclosed for strict compliance.

The letter directed Dr Ata to join the university on July 16. Dr Ata, who has Canadian citizenship, had gone to Canada to celebrate the Eid for 20 days. He wanted to make this visit on the basis of collaboration with six universities of Canada and the USA and had regularly requested the president for an NOC. He had said he would perform his duties online during the visit. In other words, a replacement should not be appointed in his place. However, his application was rejected and his leave was shortened but he did not return and continued to run the university from Canada.