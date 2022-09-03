Misuse of MNA’s name: Court grants bail to businessman, family members

Additional Sessions Judge South Mrs. Zahida Parveen confirmed the bail of businessman Asadullah Shaikh and his family members in a case of alleged fraud of adding the name of PPP MNA Dr Mehreen Bhutto to their travel and tour business.

On August 12, Bhutto quoted a news story carried by The News on August 4 and filed a case of alleged fraud against her business partner and his family members at Clifton police station for allegedly using her name for their firm M/s AAA travels.

In the FIR, she said her name was added as a director of ‘M/s AAA travels’ without her consent or knowledge and she never singed any document or received any benefit from the company. She said she had used the company just for the purchase of air tickets.

On Friday, the additional sessions judge-VI, South, confirmed the bail of the accused persons and said in her order that Asadullah Shaikh was named in the FIR but no specific role had been assigned to him; besides, as per the contents of the FIR complainant Dr Bhutto came to know about the incident (the publication of the news story) on August 4 but she lodged an FIR on August 12 after a delay of eight days for which no plausible explanation had been furnished.